Who is Medha Raj, the Indian-American appointed as Joe Biden's digital chief of staff?

United States presidential candidate Joe Biden has named Indian-American Medha Raj as his digital chief of staff, a key role in his election campaigns which are entirely going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the US.

Raj will work across all facets of the digital department to streamline and coordinate how to maximise the impact of its digital outputs. “Excited to share that I've joined Joe Biden's campaign as the Digital Chief of Staff. 130 days to the election and we're not going to waste a minute,” Raj posted on LinkedIn.

Raj was previously associated with the presidential campaign of Pete Buttigieg before joining Joe Biden’s team. She was a part of Buttigieg’s team for eight months from August 2019 to March 2020.

Before Buttigieg, Raj served the office of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and was also involved in California Governor Gavin Newsom's campaign in 2018.

A graduate in international politics from Georgetown University, Raj earned her MBA from Stanford University in 2019.

She was also a research assistant for Real Institute Elcano in Spain, and a consultant at Deloitte.

Raj was also a part of the strategy team and the investment team at Flippable and Higher Ground Labs, respectively.