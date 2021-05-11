Where to get the cheapest jab for COVID-19 across metro cities: Check here

A vial of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which is produced in India and marketed as Covishield (Image: Reuters/Gleb Garanich)

Amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 infections in India, the country is also carrying out a nationwide vaccination drive against the novel virus. More than 25.03 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on May 10, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

States across the country are administering two vaccines, each requiring two doses to be administered at the given time gap for a full immune response. The government had earlier revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six to eight weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains four to six weeks.

While the vaccination for the 18-44 age group requires an advance slot booking at the CoWin application, those aged 45 years and above will continue to enjoy the on-site registration facility.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The vaccines available in government centres are free of cost and private hospitals are charging between Rs 700 - Rs 1,500 per dose.

Here's a list of metro cities and the prices of vaccines at private centres as per the CoWin Application:

Delhi

Most of the vaccine centres set up by private hospitals in the national capital have the same price for one kind of vaccine. The Covishield vaccine is pegged at the price of Rs 900 per dose while the Covaxin is for Rs 1,250 per dose.

However, at all the three Indraprastha Apollo hospital sites (South East Delhi district) the Covishield is priced at Rs 850 per dose, according to the CoWin application.

Mumbai

In Mumbai, there are only three private hospitals that are set up for paid vaccinations. The cheapest option among all metro cities to get the jab at a private setup is at HN Reliance Hospital where you can get a dose of Covishield for Rs 700. However, at the same hospital, a dose of Covaxin will cost Rs 1,250.

Meanwhile, a dose of Covishield at Nanavati Hospital is Rs 900 per dose.

Chennai

Across the city, Covishield is priced at Rs 850 per dose, and Covaxin at Rs 1,250 per dose.

Kolkata

Only three centres have paid vaccines across the West Bengal capital city.

The cheapest is at Apollo Gleneagles setup at two locations: Canal Circular Road and Leela Roy Sarani, where Covishield is priced at Rs 850 per dose. Meanwhile, Covaxin is available at Woodlands hospital for Rs 1,500 per dose, the costliest per dose of vaccine across metro cities.