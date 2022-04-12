English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    As Uber hikes prices by 12% in Delhi and Kolkata, riders ask, ‘why is AC off?’

    With Uber's decision to hike fare rates by 12 per cent in Delhi and Kolkata and 15 per cent in Mumbai, users have taken to social media again complaining that drivers have not be switching on the AC despite the fare revision.

    Ankita Sengupta
    April 12, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    As the temperatures soar over most of India, so have been the tempers of app-based cab users with complaints of drivers not switching on the AC -- despite the fare being inclusive of it -- flooding social media.

    With Uber's decision to hike fare rates by 12 per cent in Delhi and Kolkata and 15 per cent in Mumbai, users have taken to social media again complaining that drivers have not be switching on the AC despite the fare revision.

    "In Kolkata , even after hike of 12 per cent in fare recently, your driver partners are refusing to switch on AC on the pretext that they are being given peanuts. Rider cannot be made scapegoat despite charging exorbitant rates," tweeted chartered accountant Rajendra Mittal.

    Another user Ipsita Ray wrote, "Say 'no' to Uber. Drivers are not switching on the AC in Kolkata in spite of the hike in fare. It's high time we the passengers boycott Uber and teach the drivers a lesson."

    Even Zorro co-founder Jasveer Singh took to Twitter and wrote: "Soon Uber will ask for another OTP to switch on the AC in the cab."

    Close

    Related stories

    Here are a few other reactions from Twitter:



    Uber had revised its fares after protests by drivers amid rise in fuel prices. “We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of the spike in fuel prices, Uber has raised trip fares in Delhi-NCR by 12%. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed,” Nitish Bhushan, head of central operations, Uber India and South Asia said in a statement on Monday.

    The fare hike in Delhi came days after it increased cab fares by 12 per cent in Kolkata and 15 per cent in Mumbai citing the same reasons.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Uber #Uber fare hike
    first published: Apr 12, 2022 02:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.