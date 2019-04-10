WhatsApp for iPad coming soon: Report

Apple users could soon be able to use WhatsApp on their iPads. The popular messaging app has been spotted testing on the iOS tablet and is expected to be released soon.

WhatsApp has released a new beta update 2.19.40 that fixes bugs and brings general improvements. According to WABetaInfo, the update also brings in support for iPad devices. It will have the same exact features as the iPhone but will support the iPad’s form factor. Some of the features will be improved to take advantage of the iPad’s huge screen.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

WABetaInfo uploaded screenshots of the beta version that show that the app would support split view on iPad like the Web version. It would basically have the chat list on the left side of the screen whereas the right side would have an individual chat window open.

The larger form factor also allows the use of landscape mode. The iPad app would even get support for WhatsApp Status, groups, and stickers. It would also bring support for TouchID and FaceID to unlock the app.

Once released, the app would support non-cellular iPads as well. Users will be able to sign up on iPad devices using the same number that they use on their smartphones. To log in, users can use OTP or QR codes just like WhatsApp Web. The website stated that the feature is currently under the TestFlight server and is not available for public use.