MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:2 days left to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

What the duck! From talking ducks to Bitche town, check out some of 2021's weird news

How we laughed in 2021! Yes, the year was plagued by Covid, fires and floods... but it did throw up some weird and wonderful news to lift the spirits.

AFP
December 01, 2021 / 10:45 PM IST
Did you know that ducks are quacking good impersonators? (Image credit: Reuters)

Did you know that ducks are quacking good impersonators? (Image credit: Reuters)

Here is our selection:

Quacking mimics - Science was rocked in September by the news that ducks can talk — and they are quacking good impersonators.

Biologists said they can parrot human speech and even imitate the sound of a door closing.

A final leak - There was only so long US Secret Service agents guarding Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner could hold on...

Donald Trump's seemingly favorite child and her millionaire partner refused to let agents use any of the "6.5 bathrooms" in their Washington mansion, it was revealed days before her father left the White House in January.

Close

Related stories

Instead, they had to use the toilet at Barack and Michelle Obama's nearby home.

Dog's life - A woman in Quebec stopped by police walking a man on a leash during a coronavirus curfew insisted "she was walking her dog," which was permitted under the rules.

Childbirth is no excuse - South Korean officials issued a reminder to pregnant women to have enough pressed shirts, socks, and underpants, and frozen meals ready for their husbands when they are away in the hospital giving birth.

Life's a Bitche - The French town of Bitche had its Facebook page taken down after the US tech giant thought its name was an insult.

Four weddings - A Taiwanese bank clerk married four times in a month so he could max out the country's statutory eight days of paid holidays for newlyweds.

Hard to swallow - Kosovo surgeon Skender Telaku removed a mobile phone from the stomach of a prisoner without cutting him open after he swallowed it to hide it from prison guards.

Luckily the phone did not ring during the delicate procedure.

Disappearing art - A Danish artist given $84,000 to make artworks out of banknotes pocketed the cash and sent the gallery two blank canvases entitled, "Take the Money and Run."

Lock me up, please - A man under house arrest in Italy on drug offenses pleaded with police to lock him up because he couldn't bear being stuck at home with his wife.

Police made the 30-year-old Albanian's day by jailing him.

Dog and bone - Scientists in Scotland have invented the DogPhone, which will allow bored Beagles or yappy Yorkies to call their owners for a chat anytime they feel the need. Never fear, the owners can always put them on paws.
AFP
Tags: #Barack Obama #Dogphone #Donald Trump #Facebook #Ivanka Trump #Jared Kushner #Michelle Obama #Washington #White House
first published: Dec 1, 2021 10:42 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.