you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What is VW planning for its Polo, Vento and Ameo Cup Edition?

The Cup Edition of the cars feature dual-tone alloys, body graphics and a Cup Edition badging.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
German automobile manufacturer Volkswagen addressed the 2019 Cricket World Cup craze and teased the ‘Cup Edition’ for its Polo, Vento and Ameo cars. While there are no major mechanical changes, the cars get updates exteriors as well as interiors.

The Cup Edition of the cars features dual-tone alloys, body graphics and a Cup Edition badging. The interiors also get blue and black upholstery as a sign of support for the Indian Cricket Team. The 10-spoke dual-tone alloys feature a dual-spoke design which accents the aesthetics. The Cup Edition badging also features the Indian tricolour.

The cars also come in black, with white and blue accents. However, mechanically the cars remain unchanged. One of the variants of the Vento is powered by a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, four-cylinder diesel engine which makes 108.5PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. It gets a six-speed manual transmission, but a seven-speed AMT gearbox is also available as an option.

The Polo’s GT TSI variant, on the other hand, is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine which makes 103.5BHP of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

Volkswagen designed the Ameo as a successor to the Vento. Currently, it is the official car used in Volkswagen’s Cup series and carries a 1-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which makes 75BHP of maximum power and 95Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

Images sourced from Volkswagen India website
First Published on May 29, 2019 05:47 pm

