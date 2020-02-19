App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Welspun India CEO Dipali Goenka's dance video with employees in office goes viral

In the video, Goenka is seen grooving to the remixed version of the song Muqabla from the recently released Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer 3D.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Welspun CEO Dipali Goenka (Image: Twitter/Dipali Goenka)
Welspun CEO Dipali Goenka (Image: Twitter/Dipali Goenka)

A video that shows Welspun India CEO and Joint Managing Director Dipali Goenka shaking a leg with employees in an office space has gone viral.

In the video, Goenka is seen grooving to the remixed version of the song 'Muqabla' from the recently released Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer 3D. During her 45 seconds-long performance, fellow employees can be seen joining her and imitating her dance steps.

Many people applauded Goenka for her efforts towards promoting a happier, more cheerful environment at work.

Among the many who praised her attempt was Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises. Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, he said, "Rare to see a CEO dance and have fun in an office setting. That’s the way to create a happy culture."

related news

Replying to the Welspun CEO's comment on his post, he added, "Trying hard to inculcate the culture of happiness at work. Need to learn a few things from you."

Actor Varun Dhawan, who starred in the movie to whose song Dipali Goenka is seen dancing in the video, called her move "amazing", while also sharing the video on his Twitter handle.

Several users also took to the micro-blogging site to commend her effort.



First Published on Feb 19, 2020 06:15 pm

