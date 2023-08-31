India faces driest August, monsoon shortfall plunges agricultural prospects

India faces its driest august in over a century.

India has witnessed its most parched August in 122 years, with rainfall plummeting to a staggering 33 per cent below the seasonal average. This unprecedented deficiency has dealt a severe blow to the country's overall monsoon performance for the year, causing the monsoon tally to dip by 8% below the Long Period Average (LPA) – the poorest performance in eight years.

The repercussions of this rain scarcity are widespread, with states such as Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, West Rajasthan, Bihar, and Madhya Maharashtra being hit particularly hard. These regions have grappled with rainfall deficits that have brought agricultural activities to a standstill and left water reservoirs languishing below a 10-year average. The lack of adequate rainfall has cast a pall over rural India, threatening water availability, irrigation prospects, and the outlook for Rabi crops.

States of despair

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the August rainfall deficit has caused a cascading effect across several states:

- Madhya Pradesh has seen a staggering 36% decrease in rainfall.

- Rajasthan is grappling with a dire shortfall of 79%.

- Gujarat has been hit by a staggering 90% deficit.

- Karnataka, a major agricultural hub, is contending with a 74% scarcity.

- Kerala, known for its abundant monsoons, has experienced an alarming 89% shortfall.

- Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Manipur have also seen varying degrees of precipitation deficiency.

The consequences of this rain scarcity have been far-reaching, impacting crucial agricultural activities. The sowing of Kharif crops, such as pulses, jowar, and oilseeds, has lagged behind last year's figures. Additionally, the distressing state of water reservoirs, which have dipped below a 10-year average, has exacerbated concerns over irrigation and water availability, casting shadows over the upcoming Rabi season.

Urgent measures needed

Farmers and agricultural experts are voicing deep concern about the prospects of growth in rural India due to the unprecedented monsoon deficit. The implications of this shortfall extend beyond immediate crop yield to economic stability, food security, and overall livelihoods.

Urgent measures and adaptive strategies are now paramount to mitigate the impact of this historic monsoon deficiency and safeguard the nation's agricultural future. As India grapples with these challenges, experts and authorities are closely monitoring the situation, hoping for a turnaround in the coming months to alleviate the current agricultural distress.

