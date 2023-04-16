Delhi soon to get relief from heatwave as thunderstorms, rainfall likely on these days

Rainfall caused by a western disturbance is expected to bring some relief to Delhi and NCR amid the ongoing heatwave. (File photo)

There may be some respite for the people of Delhi and NCR from the ongoing heatwave as the India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall from this week.

In its weather bulletin, the IMD stated that "thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind very likely at isolated places over Delhi" between April 18 and April 20. According to IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava, the rainfall will be caused by a western disturbance. "A western disturbance is approaching Delhi-NCR. Significant activity is not expected during the day on the 18th but light rain or drizzle is likely at night. Thunderstorm and light rain is expected on the 19th and some impact might be seen on the 20th as well,” he told Hindustan Times.

Another IMD scientist Dr Soma Sen Roy told news agency ANI, “From April 17, the temperature in Delhi is expected to decrease due to Western disturbances. There is a chance of a fresh spell of thunderstorms and rain on April 18 and 19 in areas in the northwest plains including Delhi. Thunderstorms expected over Central India."

The maximum temperature on Saturday breached the 40-degree mark in Delhi for the first time this year, with parts of the city experiencing heatwave conditions, IMD officials said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has issued guidelines for schools in anticipation of the upcoming heatwave. According to a report by ANI, a circular has been sent to all schools recognised under the Directorate of Education in Delhi to ensure the well-being of the students. The circular specified that schools should not conduct student assemblies during the afternoon shift and that they are given sufficient water breaks throughout the day.

