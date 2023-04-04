Bengaluru rains: 14 flights diverted at Kempegowda International Airport; water leakage at newly inaugurated Metro stations

Credit: Twitter/ @signorperi

Heavy rain on Tuesday evening affected flight operations at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru and also left many arterial roads, particularly tech-corridors like Outer Ring Road and Whitefield in the city, flooded.

Water leakage has been reported at Metro stations including Pattandur Agrahara (ITPB) and Nallurhalli in the Whitefield-KR Puram section, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25.

According to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates KIA, as many as 14 domestic flights were diverted and six departures were delayed due to strong winds and heavy rains with thunder and lightning. “Twelve domestic flights were diverted to Chennai, and one each to Coimbatore and Hyderabad,” said a BIAL spokesperson.

According to BIAL officials, flight operations were affected for an hour between 4:15pm and 5:10pm on Tuesday evening but have since been normal.

At Nallurhalli Metro station station, the ticketing area was flooded and passengers wading through went viral on social media. Buckets were also placed at Metro stations to collect rainwater.

“It’s unfortunate that a newly inaugurated station is flooded with a spell of showers. There was water on the platform as well as near the ticketing counter. Metro staff were seen emptying water using buckets” Pravir Bagrodia of Whitefield Rising told Moneycontrol.

He said stretches like Whitefield Main Road and Varthur Road were also flooded due to rain and he spotted many stranded passengers.

Asked about water seepage at newly inaugurated Metro stations in Whitefield section, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) chief public relations officer BL Yeshwanth Chavan told Moneycontrol: "It’s probably at the expansion joints between viaducts and the station building . A team is already looking into the reasons and for corrective measures will be taken."

Water stagnation was reported in many areas of the city including Whitefield, Marthahalli and Devanahalli. Many motorists reported water-logging and severe traffic congestion in places like Outer Ring Road, Varthur Kodi and Hope Farm junction in the tech-corridor. The city's civic body is drawing ire from citizens over their lack of preparedness.



According to the meteorological department, rain is expected to continue till April 6 in many parts of the state. "Rain/thundershowers likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan & Ramanagara districts of south interior Karnataka," said a Met department official.