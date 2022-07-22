English
    Rajasthan weather: Orange alert issued for heavy rain in next 3-4 days

    According to the MeT department, monsoon will remain active in many parts of the state on Friday, Saturday and Sunday amid the activity of two new western disturbances.

    PTI
    July 22, 2022 / 10:56 PM IST

    The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for parts of Rajasthan, indicating heavy rainfall during the next three to four days. According to the MeT department, monsoon will remain active in many parts of the state on Friday, Saturday and Sunday amid the activity of two new western disturbances.

    According to the MeT department, monsoon will remain active in many parts of the state on Friday, Saturday and Sunday amid the activity of two new western disturbances.

    The centre has issued an ’orange alert’ for heavy to very heavy rains in Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts of the state in the next 24 hours. Along with this, heavy rain has been predicted in Jodhpur, Jaipur and Kota divisions and very heavy rain at some places.

    Along with this, heavy rain has been predicted in Jodhpur, Jaipur and Kota divisions and very heavy rain at some places. At the same time, during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am Friday, Dausa recorded the highest rainfall of 9 cm in the state.

    Shahabad in Baran, Rajgarh in Churu and Mandawar in Alwar received 5 cm of rain and Paota in Jaipur received 4 cm of rain.

    Several areas also received rainfall till Friday evening since morning. During this period, 51.5 mm rainfall occurred in Nainwa of Bundi, 43.5 mm in Kota’s Ramganj Mandi, Baran’s Anta recorded 42.5 mm while Kota received 35.8 mm rains.

    During this period, 51.5 mm rainfall occurred in Nainwa of Bundi, 43.5 mm in Kota's Ramganj Mandi, Baran's Anta recorded 42.5 mm while Kota received 35.8 mm rains. The rainfall was below 35 mm at other places, according to the department.
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 10:56 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.