    Monsoon update for September 5: Widespread rain likely over southern peninsula

    Light to moderate rain, with some heavy spells, is also expected in parts of north India and some areas of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

    Moneycontrol News
    September 05, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST
    (Image: AFP)

    (Image: AFP)


    The monsoon trough is running along the foothills of the Himalayas and the eastern end is running north of its normal position, private weather forecasting agency Skymet said on September 5.


    A north-south trough is extending from the cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep to North Madhya Maharashtra across Konkan.


    Skymet predicts light to moderate rain with few heavy spells and isolated very heavy showers over the next 24 hours over eastern and northeastern regions like Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Gangetic West Bengal as well as parts of Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

    Widespread rain is possible over multiple parts of the southern peninsula.

    In the north, areas like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir region may experience light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells.

    Regions in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are likely to witness scattered light to moderate rain.

    Parts of Northeast India witnessed light to moderate rain with few heavy spells in the past 24 hours, Skymet reported.


    Parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, too, got light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells, whereas Isolated pockets of Jammu and Kashmir saw heavy rains.


    West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand also experienced scattered light to moderate rainfall.


    Himachal Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana received light rain, Skymet reported.

