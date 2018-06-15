App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

9 people killed in floods across Northeast India, lakhs displaced

A compensation of Rs 5 lakh has been announced for the kin of those who lost their lives in the floods

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Torrential rains over the last 48 hours have caused floods in Assam, Tripura and Manipur, killing 9 people and displacing many others.

In Tripura, three people drowned in the rivers, which have swollen up due to the heavy rainfall. One person was killed in a landslide.

A compensation of Rs 5 lakh has been announced for the kin of those who lost their lives in the floods.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has written to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, briefing him about the situation in the state and seeking the assistance of the Army and the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force).

The flood situation in northern Tripura has reportedly become critical after torrential rain in the upper catchment areas of Mizoram Hills and Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh.

According to a report by Times of India, revenue department officers have said that around 13,000 people have been moved to 200 relief camps and over 50,000 have been rendered homeless.

In Assam, two people were killed in landslides on Thursday. According to reports, 70,000 people have been impacted in Karimganj area of Assam alone.

Across the state, a total of 1.6 lakh people have been affected by floods across 222 villages in the Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Cachar, Hailakandi and Golaghat districts.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 03:23 pm

