Watch: Woman climbs through McDonald’s window to cook her own food

A viral video shows a woman climbing through a McDonald's window to prepare her own order (Screengrab from a video shared on YouTube by The Hindustan Mirror)

The moment a woman climbed through the window of a McDonald’s outlet to cook her own food has been captured in a now-viral video.

Footage posted to TikTok by user @greergreer shows the woman trying her hand at cooking her own McDonald’s order. According to the New York Post, she pulled herself through the window of the drive-thru after staff told her they could not prepare any more orders as they had run out of gloves.

Although hygiene concerns prevented McDonald’s employees from taking any more orders, it did not stop the woman from cooking her own meal. In the viral video, she was seen asking the manager for permission to begin her “first day of training”.

“Lady climbs thru McDonald’s window because we’re not taking anymore orders cause we have no gloves,” the caption read.

It is not clear when and where the video was filmed, although reactions were largely positive, with many praising the woman’s spunk and attitude. Viewers also appreciated the staff of the fast-food chain for allowing the customer to take over their kitchen.

“Talk about having it your way at McDonald,” wrote one commenter. “Finally all laughs and no fighting. Good to see people cool and chill we all need to be understanding often,” another person said.