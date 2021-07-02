[Watch] Viral video of duck and tiger: Anand Mahindra calls it business management lesson
Mahindra posted a 34-second long video of a duck and a tiger in a small pond where the duck kept dodging the tiger's attack by moving underwater as the big cat tried to pounce on it.
July 02, 2021 / 01:41 PM IST
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra (File image)
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared a viral video of a duck and tiger and explained a business management lesson through it.
"This explains—better than any management lecture—the advantages in business of being small, nimble and quick-witted. That’s why large companies need to carve out startup teams & startup cultures within themselves in order to pursue new opportunities (sic)," Mahindra wrote sharing the video.
Mahindra often shares light-hearted videos as well as thought provoking videos on the microblogging site.