[Watch] Viral video of duck and tiger: Anand Mahindra calls it business management lesson

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared a viral video of a duck and tiger and explained a business management lesson through it.

Mahindra posted a 34-second long video of a duck and a tiger in a small pond where the duck kept dodging the tiger's attack by moving underwater as the big cat tried to pounce on it.



This explains—better than any management lecture—the advantages in business of being small, nimble and quick-witted. That’s why large companies need to carve out startup teams & startup cultures within themselves in order to pursue new opportunities. pic.twitter.com/x7VfWO9XZ7

"This explains—better than any management lecture—the advantages in business of being small, nimble and quick-witted. That’s why large companies need to carve out startup teams & startup cultures within themselves in order to pursue new opportunities (sic)," Mahindra wrote sharing the video.



Another side of this video. Assuming both are in an enclosed space (read market), it's almost inevitable for the big one to eat the small one. Only a matter of time. — Swapnil Deshpande (@swapnildesh) June 30, 2021

Mahindra often shares light-hearted videos as well as thought provoking videos on the microblogging site.