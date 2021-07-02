MARKET NEWS

[Watch] Viral video of duck and tiger: Anand Mahindra calls it business management lesson

Mahindra posted a 34-second long video of a duck and a tiger in a small pond where the duck kept dodging the tiger's attack by moving underwater as the big cat tried to pounce on it.

Moneycontrol News
July 02, 2021 / 01:41 PM IST
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra (File image)

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared a viral video of a duck and tiger and explained a business management lesson through it.

"This explains—better than any management lecture—the advantages in business of being small, nimble and quick-witted. That’s why large companies need to carve out startup teams & startup cultures within themselves in order to pursue new opportunities (sic)," Mahindra wrote sharing the video.

 


Mahindra often shares light-hearted videos as well as thought provoking videos on the microblogging site.

TAGS: #Anand Mahindra #Twitter
first published: Jul 2, 2021 01:41 pm

