Watch: Ukrainians sing and dance as destroyed Russian tanks are paraded in Kyiv

Ukrainians look at destroyed Russian military equipment at Khreshchatyk street in Kyiv, that has been turned into an open-air military museum ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day on August 24, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Sunday, Ukrainians paraded destroyed Russian tanks in Kyiv to mock the invaders who allegedly intended a victory parade as a show of strength by the Russian President Validimir Putin's regime when it believed it would capture Kyiv quickly.

"In February, Russians were planning a parade in downtown

Kyiv

. 6 months into the large-scale war the shameful display of rusty Russian metal is a reminder to all dictators how their plans may be ruined by a free and courageous nation," tweeted the official handle of Ukraine 's Defence Ministry.



In February, russians were planning a parade in downtown Kyiv.

6 months into the large-scale war the shameful display of rusty russian metal is a reminder to all dictators how their plans may be ruined by a free and courageous nation.#FreedomIsOurReligion

@zaklyashtor pic.twitter.com/H1fbw2UaSS

— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 20, 2022

On Monday a video of Ukrainians singing and dancing at the main square of Kyiv went viral.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina said, "Some spontaneous singing and dancing at the main square of Kyiv, Ukraine. Burnt Russian tanks are such an inspiration for the people who have just survived the most horrible 6 months of their lives. Please stay with us through the winter."



Some spontaneous singing and dancing at the main square of Kyiv, #Ukraine. Burnt Russian tanks are such an inspiration for the people who have just survived the most horrible 6 months of their lives.

Please stay with us through the winter. #UkraineWillWin pic.twitter.com/moYNnG6k9H — Victoria Amelina (@vamelina) August 21, 2022

Read more: Russia fires rockets at areas near nuclear plant, Kyiv bans Independence Day rallies

As the display of destroyed Russian tanks continued, Ukrainian enjoyed a day out with families seen wandering among the lines of the captured armor, inspecting the burned-out war machines while kids used them as climbing frames.

Reacting to the video, Twitter user Donald Bowser (@don_bowser) commented, "Yes it felt like the big bad wolf being put on display with kids crawling on them. The thing that scared everyone is now dead."

"This is beautiful and I look forward to the day that these same celebrations can be done in Kherson, Kharkiv, Melitopol, Mariupol, Crimea, all along the Donbas--onward to victory!! V-U day will be awesome and well deserved--cheers through the tears," wrote another user Rachel Dobbs (@rapunzel6977).