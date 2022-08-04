Watch: Speeding biker’s stunt fail prompts poetic warning from Delhi Traffic Police

Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @dtptraffic

Sharing a video of a speeding biker losing his balance on a busy road, Delhi Traffic Police warned other commuters from trying similar stunts. What amused Twitter users was that the police department gave a poetic twist to its warning.

The video shows a motorcyclist zipping through traffic at a dangerously high speed. Dashing between vehicles with several close shaves, he finally takes a tumble near an autorickshaw. The chilling 36-second clip shows him losing his balance and falling on the road.



Road par nahi chalegi TUMHARI MARZI,

Aise stunts karoge toh jodne ke liye bhi nahi milega KOI DARZI!#SpeedKills #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/RFF7MR26Ao

— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 3, 2022

The biker’s head comes dangerously close to the wheel of another motorcycle. Luckily, he was wearing a helmet. On the other hand, his own bike dragged on for a few paces before coming to a halt. The video then cuts to a garland placed around a picture that reads “He used to do bike stunts” – a warning that such stunts can be fatal.

“Road par nahi chalegi tumhari marzi, Aise stunts karoge toh jodne ke liye bhi nahi milega koi darzi,” wrote Delhi Traffic Police while sharing the clip. The couplet translates roughly to: “You can’t have your own way on the road. If you try similar stunts, you won’t even find a tailor who can stitch you up.”

The hashtags #SpeedKills and #RoadSafety were also added at the end.

The video was credited to YouTube and it is not clear where and when it was filmed. It has been viewed over 57,000 times on Twitter where it was posted by Delhi Traffic Police.

In the comments section, many applauded the department for giving a creative and fresh twist to traffic violation warnings.