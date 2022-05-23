English
    Watch: Noida man arrested for recreating Ajay Devgn stunt, SUVs seized

    A car stunt popularised by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has landed one Noida man in trouble with the police.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 23, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST
    A 21-year-old man was arrested in Noida for dangerous stunts (Image credit: noidapolice/Twitter)

    A car stunt popularised by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has landed one Noida man in trouble with the police. The 21-year-old man was arrested for creating nuisance after a video showing him standing on two moving SUVs on a city road went viral, police officials said on Sunday.

    The stunt of balancing oneself on two moving motorcycles had become famous with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's debut movie 'Phool aur Kaante'. He performed the stunt again 'Golmaal 3' using two cars.

    Officials said a video had surfaced on social media Saturday, purportedly showing a young man balancing himself on two moving SUVs on a Noida road, prompting the local police to take action against him under the Motor Vehicles Act for creating a nuisance with the dangerous stunt.

    "Based on the video, the man was traced. He has been identified as Rajiv (21), a resident of Sorakha village and has been arrested. The two SUVs and a motorcycle which was used in making the video have been impounded," SHO of Sector 113 police station Sharad Kant said.

    "One of the Toyota Fortuners and the motorcycle belong to Rajiv's family. He had taken the other Fortuner from a relative for the video. He is not employed but belongs to a well-to-do family. He was making the video for social media only," Kant told PTI.

    The two SUVs used for the stunt have been impounded, Noida Police said.

    Footage of the stunt had gone viral after being posted on social media.

    (With inputs from PTI)



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ajay Devgn #Motor Vehicles Act #Noida #Noida Police #stunt
    first published: May 23, 2022 11:00 am
