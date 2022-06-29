Watch: Japanese company builds 'flood-proof' house than can float

When the flood waters recede, the floating house comes sinks back into its original position. (Representational image)

A Japanese housing developer has unveiled a “flood-resistant house” that is not only waterproof, but can also float off the ground during floods.

Although the company, Ichijo Komuten, has been building such houses for a few years, it took internet by storm after being featured in a Japanese television show.

In an interview with TBS TV station, the company said, “The house looks like a normal house, but when the water started filling up around it, the house slowly started leaving the ground and rising upwards." Ichijo Komuten also demonstrated the phenomenon, shocking viewers as the "water-proof" house began to float a few inches above the ground.

To showcase the experiment, a huge amount of water is poured into a tank containing the two structures--a conventional house and a water-proof one--to replicate a flood. While the water enters the conventionally built house, the flood-resistant one is unaffected. A device set up on the base of the house prevents the water from entering the structure.

When the water gets about two meters deep, the flood-resistant house begins to float. It also manages to hold its position amid strong currents.

Watch the video here.

According to the company, these house have a unique structure. They are connected to a number of thick iron rods sticking out of the ground with thick cables that ensure the structure stays in place during floods. When the waters recede, the floating house comes sinks back into its original position.

"The house is connected by thick iron rods. It is connected to the ground by thick cables, which release the house upwards when floods occur and affix it back to the ground as soon as the flood is over," the company stated.

"As the water gets less the house touches the ground. Electric things have been installed upwards, so that water does not reach there. The house can float at a height of up to 5 meters."