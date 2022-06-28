2-storey police station in flood-hit Assam collapses into river in dramatic video

The Bhangnamari police station in Assam's Nalbari. (Image: Screengrab from video shared by @ANI/Twitter)

A terrifying video from flood-hit Assam shows massive chunks of a two-storey police station collapse and crumble into the raging river flowing next to the building.

Alarmed locals, armed with mobile phone cameras, cautiously tread towards the spot where the Brahmaputra river kept pulling down the structure, an unverified video shared by news agency ANI shows.

The incident happened in Nalbari district’s Bhangnamari police station area.

By the end of the minute-long video, more than half of the building had crashed into the water. The rest of the structure barely managed to hold ground while still being connected to the collapsed part of the building.

Watch the dramatic video here:

Nalbari is one of the most flood prone areas of Assam and has 11 embankments stretching over 239 km.

While the grim flood situation in the state has improved over the past couple of days, 22 lakh people are still affected by the destruction the disaster has caused.

126 people have died so far in the north-eastern state and several districts still remain flooded or waterlogged. Rescue operations are on in the affected areas to provide the necessary aid, food, clean water and shelter to those displaced by the flood and those stuck due to it.

Hundreds of relief camps have been set across the state as well for rehabilitation and care.