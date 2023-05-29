Watch: Japan envoy tries a string of dishes in Varanasi. Yes, there was golgappa

Japan ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki tried a flurry of Indian snacks and dishes in Varanasi. (Image: HiroSuzukiAmbJP/Twitter)

Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida’s golgappa outing a few months ago, Japan's Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki took the same route in Varanasi.

The diplomat wrote: “I really wanted to eat golgappe since I saw PM Modi and PM Kishida eating them together!” and shared a video of his own tryst with several Indian snacks and delicacies in the holy city in Uttar Pradesh.

A 45-second clip showed Suzuki being felicitated at a snacks store in Varanasi before he begins his feast. Golgappas, kachori chat and dahi bhalles – all popular north Indian snacks – were savoured by the ambassador in the clip – at the end of which he only had praises for the items.

In the same thread, he shared more photos of him enjoying a traditional Banarasi Thali with other people.

He wrote: “I also enjoyed a pure Banarasi Thali, after seeing mystic Night Aarti. I thank all of you for such a warm hospitality.”

The photos and tweets were liked over 15,000 times with hundreds of comments from users who urged him to try other popular Indian dishes.

The ambassador’s last meal in Varanasi was baati chokha, he said with a photo. He also visited many other venues during his visit and met officials and dignitaries.



Of course, my last meal in Varanasi is Baati Chokha! pic.twitter.com/vqA5hFmdmx — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) May 28, 2023

In March this year, Japan’s Fumio Kishida made his second trip to India as the Prime Minister and met PM Modi at Hyderabad House. He too was seen enjoying golgappas with PM Modi during his visit.