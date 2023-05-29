Watch: Japan envoy tries a string of dishes in Varanasi. Yes, there was golgappa

Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida’s golgappa outing a few months ago, Japan's Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki took the same route in Varanasi.
The diplomat wrote: “I really wanted to eat golgappe since I saw PM Modi and PM Kishida eating them together!” and shared a video of his own tryst with several Indian snacks and delicacies in the holy city in Uttar Pradesh.
A 45-second clip showed Suzuki being felicitated at a snacks store in Varanasi before he begins his feast. Golgappas, kachori chat and dahi bhalles – all popular north Indian snacks – were savoured by the ambassador in the clip – at the end of which he only had praises for the items.
In the same thread, he shared more photos of him enjoying a traditional Banarasi Thali with other people.
He wrote: "I also enjoyed a pure Banarasi Thali, after seeing mystic Night Aarti. I thank all of you for such a warm hospitality."
I also enjoyed a pure Banarasi Thali, after seeing mystic Night Aarti.
I thank all of you for such a warm hospitality pic.twitter.com/oMVYLb7cn4
— Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) May 27, 2023
The ambassador's last meal in Varanasi was baati chokha, he said with a photo. He also visited many other venues during his visit and met officials and dignitaries.
Of course, my last meal in Varanasi is Baati Chokha! pic.twitter.com/vqA5hFmdmx
— Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) May 28, 2023