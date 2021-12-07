Watch: Sudha Murthy sings 'happy birthday' for pet dog Gopi

Sudha Murthy has also dedicated a three-part book series on her dog Gopi. (Image credit: Instagram)

Sudha Murthy, the chairperson of Infosys Foundation, recently shared an adorable video of her pet dog Gopi on his birthday.

In the video shared on Instagram, Sudha Murthy , her sister, and the cameraperson sang "Happy Birthday" while the sisters blessed and petted the golden retriever who lay cozied up on a couch.

Soon after, Sudha Murthy shared a photo of her with the pooch once it had gotten off the couch.

Gopi seems to be an Instagram favourite of Sudha's as she had even taken him along for an interview with actor and writer Twinkle Khanna, in September and shared a short video on the social media platform.In another photo shared on Instagram, Sudha Murthy can be seen cuddling Gopi while her husband, billionaire businessman and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy , looks on.

The chairperson of Infosys Foundation and writer has also authored a book on her pet. "The Gopi Diaries: Coming Home" is the first of a three-part series on the life of Gopi in Bengaluru. In an interview earlier, Murthy had said, "I have always been fond of animals. I grew up with animals and had pets. When Gopi came into our lives, I had the opportunity to examine the question, "How does a dog look at humans?"

Speaking about "Gopi Diaries" which was written primarily for children, she added, "Children should be encouraged to love animals, to imbibe the quality of unconditional love that is rare to find in humans."