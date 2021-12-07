MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Watch: Sudha Murthy sings 'happy birthday' for pet dog Gopi

Gopi seems to be an Instagram favourite of Sudha's as she had even taken him along for an interview with actor and writer Twinkle Khanna, in September and shared a short video on the social media platform.

Ankita Sengupta
December 07, 2021 / 11:56 AM IST
Sudha Murthy has also dedicated a three-part book series on her dog Gopi. (Image credit: Instagram)

Sudha Murthy has also dedicated a three-part book series on her dog Gopi. (Image credit: Instagram)


Sudha Murthy, the chairperson of Infosys Foundation, recently shared an adorable video of her pet dog Gopi on his birthday.

In the video shared on Instagram, Sudha Murthy, her sister, and the cameraperson sang "Happy Birthday" while the sisters blessed and petted the golden retriever who lay cozied up on a couch.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Sudha Murthy


 

Soon after, Sudha Murthy shared a photo of her with the pooch once it had gotten off the couch.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Sudha Murthy


 

Close

Related stories

Gopi seems to be an Instagram favourite of Sudha's as she had even taken him along for an interview with actor and writer Twinkle Khanna, in September and shared a short video on the social media platform.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Sudha Murthy


In another photo shared on Instagram, Sudha Murthy can be seen cuddling Gopi while her husband, billionaire businessman and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, looks on.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Sudha Murthy

The chairperson of Infosys Foundation and writer has also authored a book on her pet. "The Gopi Diaries: Coming Home" is the first of a three-part series on the life of Gopi in Bengaluru. In an interview earlier, Murthy had said, "I have always been fond of animals. I grew up with animals and had pets. When Gopi came into our lives, I had the opportunity to examine the question, "How does a dog look at humans?"

Speaking about "Gopi Diaries" which was written primarily for children, she added, "Children should be encouraged to love animals, to imbibe the quality of unconditional love that is rare to find in humans."
Ankita Sengupta
Tags: #Infosys #Narayana Murthy #Sudha murthy
first published: Dec 7, 2021 11:32 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.