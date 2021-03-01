EXCLUSIVE | We are feeling perfectly fine: Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy after getting vaccinated

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy (Image: Reuters)

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty were among the prominent citizens of Bengaluru who got vaccinated on March 1, after India expanded its vaccination drive to cover senior citizens and those over 45 years with co-morbidities.

Murthy shared his experience in getting a vaccine jab with Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth.

Q: Have you received the vaccine? Are you feeling fine?

A: Yes, Sudha and I took our vaccine for COVID-19 today at Narayana Hrudayala. Dr Devi Shetty’s team was extremely kind, professional, and helpful. We are very grateful to Devi and his team. We are feeling perfectly fine.

Q: Was the whole process seamless, as many people said they faced technical glitches?

A: It was seamless. We did not have any problem in registering.

Q: Were you administered Covaxin by Bharat Biotech or Covishield by Serum Institute of India?

A: We were given Covishield by the Serum Institute.

Q: Has this given you the confidence to travel again?

A: We have to complete the two doses before we can start attending the office. We will do as the experts advise us, the citizens, to do in terms of social distancing, masks and travel.

Q: How can the government and private sector work together to vaccinate Indians at scale?

The government is already working with several private hospitals to administer the vaccine. This is good since the people, who can afford, can use the private sector and make sure that there are no huge crowds at the public hospitals for people that cannot afford. I have confidence that there will be a larger number of private hospitals participating in vaccination as we move forward.

Q: Is the pricing at Rs 250 per shot reasonable?

I have not built any economic model for this. So, I cannot comment. Only those who have done the modelling can comment.