    Watch: Hong Kong cricketer Kinchit Shah proposes to girlfriend after match against India

    In the viral video, Hong Kong's Kinchit Shah is seen approaching his girlfriend after the match who leans in for a hug but Shah goes down on one knee with a ring in his hand.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST
    Kinchit Shah's girlfriend looked both shocked and delighted, taking a few seconds to process what was happening to finally say yes to cheers from onlookers. (Screengrab from video shared by @ACCMedia1 on Twitter)

    Kinchit Shah's girlfriend looked both shocked and delighted, taking a few seconds to process what was happening to finally say yes to cheers from onlookers. (Screengrab from video shared by @ACCMedia1 on Twitter)


    Asia Cup 2022 has been memorable for Hong Kong batter Kinchit Shah especially after the match against India. The 26-year-old scored 30 runs off 28 balls, including a six and two fours and he also proposed to his girlfriend. But, perhaps the most memorable moment was when she said yes.

    Shah surprised his girlfriend at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. A video shared by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), shows Shah approaching his girlfriend after the match who leans in for a hug but Shah goes down on one knee with a ring in his hand. The cricketer's significant other looked both shocked and delighted, taking a few seconds to process what was happening to finally say yes to cheers from onlookers.

    "She said YES! A heartwarming moment where Hong Kong's Kinchit Shah proposed to his SO after playing a big match against India. A huge congratulations to the happy couple. We wish you all the joy and happiness in your new life together," the Asian Cricket Council tweeted.

    As the video went viral, congratulatory messages poured in for the couple.

    "You know she was stunned cause she didn't realise she dropped her phone. Congratulations to the happy couple," wrote Tiddledrop (@rdizzle02). "This is really cute and congratulations to the wonderful couple!" commented another Twitter user R@J (@RJ8020).

    Read more: Hong Kong fields first against India in Asia Cup
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Asia Cup 2022 #Dubai #Hong Kong #Kinchit SHah #Kinchit Shah proposal
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 12:47 pm
