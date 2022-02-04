Watch: Elephants struggle to cross wall near train tracks, Railway Ministry solves problem

A herd of elephants was trying to cross the railway tracks boundary in Tamil Nadu. (Image: Supriya Sahu IAS Twitter)

A heart-breaking video of a herd of elephants losing their way and trying to cross a boundary wall to enter a forest has gone viral after an IAS officer shared the clip on Twitter. The elephants were walking across a railway track, the video shows.

The minute-long video from Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris shows the elephants lumbering on their way to the forest when an unexpected boundary stops them. The puzzled herd, which included several young calves, then stop momentarily at the wall before walking along the boundary possibly to find an entry into the forest. The clip shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu has over 90,000 views on Twitter.

“Distressing to see that this herd of elephants had to negotiate their way through danger filled railway track. Need to have a mandatory SOP for all infra agencies towards sensitive wildlife friendly design & execution,” Sahu tweeted and tagged the Ministry of Railways.



When we work together we come out with solutions The wall is being demolished Great team work #TNForest and @RailMinIndia #savewildlife #elephants https://t.co/5ySBm4MX4g pic.twitter.com/J8QNKBZsSj

— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) February 3, 2022In a second video shared by Sahu, a man demolishes the wall along the tracks to facilitate safe passage of animals.

The Railway Ministry took immediate steps to resolve the situation.

Sahu also praised the quick action and wrote: “When we work together we come out with solutions. The wall is being demolished. Great team work”.



