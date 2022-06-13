Watch: Child fell on road from e-rickshaw. What this quick-thinking cop did

IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared CCTV footage of the incident on his Twitter handle.

A video showing a traffic police officer acting quickly to save a child who fell from an e-rickshaw onto a road is being widely viewed on social media.

Indian Administrative Service officer Awanish Sharan shared CCTV footage of the incident on his Twitter handle on June 12. He did not say where the video was from.

It shows the officer, who Sharan identified as Sunder Lal, on duty during a busy hour. Suddenly, he sees that a child has fallen from an e-rickshaw. He quickly signals to an approaching bus to stop and runs to the child. He picks the child up and hands them to a woman who emerges from the e-rickshaw.

The video gathered over 9.5 lakh views on Twitter. Users praised Lal for his swift actions.

“Salute to Sunder Lal ji,” a Twitter user named Vipul Shah said.

Another user wrote: “We should salute such persons. They are the real heroes of our society. For this kind of act, he must be rewarded.”

Others acknowledged the bus driver had also acted fast and applied brakes on time.

“I appreciated th4e bus driver,” a Twitter user said. “His reaction was very quick. Within seconds, he stopped the bus. I feel good when I see such videos.”