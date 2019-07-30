App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2019 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo Y90 with 4,030 mAh battery launched in India for Rs 6,990

The Y90 is the most affordable Vivo device to support face unlock.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vivo has launched the Vivo Y90 in India. The smartphone features entry-level specifications and is priced at Rs 6,990. The Vivo Y90 would be available on sale across all major offline stores and e-commerce websites in India.

Features of Vivo Y90 include a 6.22-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a 720*1520 resolution. The screen gets a water-drop notch on top for the front camera, which also supports face unlock.

Under the hood, there is a 2.0GHz 12nm MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and PowerVR GE8300 GPU, paired with 2GB RAM. There is a single 16GB storage variant, which can be further expanded using a microSD card up to 256GB. The Vivo Y90 gets a massive 4,030 mAh battery.

Close

Optics include an 8MP f/1.8 rear camera with LED flash. The rear camera comes with features like face beauty, professional mode, time-lapse, slo-mo, time watermark, etc. 

For selfies, the Vivo Y90 features a 5MP f/2.0 front camera with smart beauty, face unlock, etc. The Y90 is the most affordable Vivo device to support face unlock. 

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. It boots on Funtouch 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. The Vivo Y90 is available in two colour options— Black and Gold. 
First Published on Jul 30, 2019 12:48 pm

tags #smartphones #Technology #Vivo

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.