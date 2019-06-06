Vivo Y12 with triple cameras, 5,000 mAh battery launched in India for Rs 11,999

Vivo has launched a new budget smartphone in India called Vivo Y12. The smartphone was rumoured to launch in May alongside Vivo Y15 in India. After a soft-launch in India, Vivo Y12 would go on sale later this week through offline channels.

Vivo has not announced the exact date of sale for Vivo Y12. Launched for Rs 11,999, it competes directly with the Redmi Note 7S and Realme 3. Vivo Y12 features a 6.35-inch Halo FullView HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels. It has a water-drop notch on top with thin bezels on the sides, thus offering an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, Vivo Y12 gets powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB storage. To back the performance, the Y12 gets a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for reverse charging, a first in its category.

For optics, there are three cameras at the back, comprising a 13MP f/2.2 primary sensor. It is paired with an 8MP f/2.2 telephoto sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The 8MP AI front camera is housed inside the water-drop notch and has an aperture of f/2.2.

Vivo Y12 boots on Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9 out of the box. It has been launched in two variants of 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. The base variant is priced at Rs 11,999, whereas the top-end model would cost Rs 12,999.