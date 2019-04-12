Vivo X27 Pro with 6.7-inch display with pop-up camera to go on sale in China, India launch expected soon

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo announced the X27 Pro last month in its home country. During the launch, the company did not unveil the pricing and availability of the smartphone. However, Vivo X27 Pro will now go on sale in China from April 18 starting at Yuan 3,998 (approximately Rs 41,000).

The Vivo X27 Pro was launched alongside the standard X27 in China. The latter, however, went on sale a few days after its launch. Starting April 18, interested users can buy the sole 8GB + 25GB variant for Yuan 3,998. There is no update on the smartphone’s availability in India, but looking at Vivo’s past record, the X27 Pro should soon make its way to India.

The X27 Pro features a massive 6.7-inch CinemaWide display with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. The Super AMOLED screen has a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and has no notch upfront. The company has approached for a pop-up mechanism camera which is becoming a trend now to avoid the notch. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-core processor (2.2GHz dual-core Kryo 360 and 1.7GHz hexa-core Kryo 360 processors). It is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, further expandable via microSD.

For photos and videos, the X27 Pro sports a triple camera setup at the back. It includes a 48MP primary sensor with a 13MP wide angle sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. The front pop-up camera houses a 32MP selfie camera with dual LED flash.

In terms of battery, the Vivo X27 Pro packs a massive 4,000 mAh which is needed for the large display. The device also supports 22.5W fast charging to help you get through the day without waiting for long charge time. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 , GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C port, NFC. For biometrics, the display has an embedded in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is currently sold in Black and White colour options only.