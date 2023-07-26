Virat Kohli's doppelgänger is a software engineer from Chandigarh. Watch

Kartik Sharma is a Virat Kohli lookalike and big fan of his. (Image: @kartikkohli_18/Instagram)

Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana, has found himself thrust into the limelight for his uncanny resemblance to the Indian cricket icon, Virat Kohli. Although he may not be the famed cricketer, Sharma has become accustomed to being mistaken for his lookalike wherever he goes.

In an exclusive interview with Humans of Bombay, Sharma playfully addressed the common misconception, saying, "I know what you're thinking, but nope, I'm not Virat Kohli! I'm Kartik Sharma, from Haryana - a software engineer. But yes, people swarm me for pictures everywhere I go. And even though I couldn't make a career in it, cricket is my true passion, and Virat Kohli is my idol. Hopefully one day, I'll get to live my dream and meet him!"

It is not just Sharma's facial features that bear an uncanny resemblance to Kohli; his well-kept beard and signature hairstyle have contributed to the striking similarity.



However, beyond the physical likeness, Sharma shares a deep admiration for Kohli's cricketing prowess, making him an ardent fan of the renowned sportsman. He is also a huge cricket fan and does play the sport, several videos uploaded on his Instagram show.

Yearning to fulfill his heart's desire, Sharma expressed his wish to meet Kohli in person at least once in his lifetime. On his birthday, a few months ago, he posed with a placard that said, “Today is my birthday. I want to meet Virat as my present.”

A video clip shared online showcases Sharma's adventures, where he is seen visiting various playgrounds during cricket matches. One particular excerpt exhibits Sharma proudly donning a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey, the IPL team led by Virat Kohli, and being swarmed by enthusiastic individuals seeking selfies with him.

As with any internet sensation, social media users had their say on Sharma's resemblance to the cricket star. While some appreciated his striking similarity, others jokingly speculated if he could be a secret replacement for Kohli on certain days.

Many were not impressed. "There's a difference between looking like someone and trying to look like someone,” one user remarked. So did many others who hit out at Sharma for trying to get more followers like this.

Many came to Sharma's defense. One user expressed, "Wow so many negative comments! It's amusing how people manage to dig something negative from a very simple post/content. Kartik Sharma, I truly hope you're not affected by these, 'cause you are amazing! Keep making the great content. There are fans out there too!"

Sharma has over 1.13 lakh followers on his verified Instagram profile. He lives in Chandigarh.