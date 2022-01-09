MARKET NEWS

Viral video: Army jawan stands firm in knee-deep snow amid storm in Kashmir

Twitter users were left stunned by the hard conditions the soldier had to endure while being on duty.

Moneycontrol News
January 09, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST
Screenshots from the viral video shows the soldier standing on guard even as a snow storm raged around him in Jammu and Kashmir.

While north India has been battling severely cold conditions owing to a western disturbance, heavy snowfall affected normal life in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Amid such conditions, a video of a soldier braving a snow storm in Kashmir while standing on guard in Kashmir is viral on social media.

Shared on Twitter by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Defence, Udhampur, the video has garnered more than 90 lakh views.

The video shows a soldier standing knee-deep in snow while holding a gun even as a snow storm rages around him. The verse shared with the video is from For All We Have And Are, a poem by Rudyard Kipling.

Twitter users were left in awe by the hard conditions the soldier had to endure while being on duty.


Tags: #Indian Army #Jammu and Kashmir #snow storm #snowfall #viral video
first published: Jan 9, 2022 11:40 am

