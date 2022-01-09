Viral video: Army jawan stands firm in knee-deep snow amid storm in Kashmir

Screenshots from the viral video shows the soldier standing on guard even as a snow storm raged around him in Jammu and Kashmir.

While north India has been battling severely cold conditions owing to a western disturbance, heavy snowfall affected normal life in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Amid such conditions, a video of a soldier braving a snow storm in Kashmir while standing on guard in Kashmir is viral on social media.



No easy hope or lies

Shall bring us to our goal,

But iron sacrifice

Of body, will, and soul.

There is but one task for all

One life for each to give

Who stands if Freedom fall? pic.twitter.com/X3p3nxjxqE

— PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) January 7, 2022

Shared on Twitter by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Defence, Udhampur, the video has garnered more than 90 lakh views.

The video shows a soldier standing knee-deep in snow while holding a gun even as a snow storm rages around him. The verse shared with the video is from For All We Have And Are, a poem by Rudyard Kipling.

Twitter users were left in awe by the hard conditions the soldier had to endure while being on duty.



These men in Uniform can boil the ocean, thats why they r who they r. Superpower was not a myth.Who else can bear snow, rain, storm, and bleeds yet slain d evils if not Superhuman. We sleep bcz these men violently fight with violence. #JaiHind January 7, 2022



I felt immensely proud on seeing army guys patrolling around Srinagar, Pulwama,Pahalgham, Phase 2 of Gulmarg,Sonmarg. The sacrifice these guys make is humongous n cannot be compensated with anything n it does take more than you can imagine to serve in these weather — Best Quotes on Self Discovery (@navneetonlyme) January 8, 2022