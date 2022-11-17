Video of Tesla car crash in China goes viral. Company warns against rumours

Screengrab from the viral video shared by @JoshuaPHilll on Twitter.

After a video of a speeding Tesla Model Y car crashing into other vehicles in China went viral recently, US automaker has advised against believing rumours that the car went out of control. Tesla is currently assisting the police in finding out how it happened.

According to Chinese media outlets, the incident happened on November 5 in the southern province of Guangdon and a high school student and a motorcyclist were killed.



This video of a Tesla trying to park and instead taking off at high speed, killing two people seems to keep getting deleted, weird!

Economic Times quoting Jimu News stated that the traffic police said the Tesla car's 55-year-old driver was experiencing problems with the brake pedal when he was about to pull over and park in front of his family store.

The viral video appeared to be clips from traffic CCTV cameras which showed the Tesla car about to park before going berserk and driving at a very high speed, hitting motorists on the way.

Talking to news agency Reuters, Tesla cautioned against believing rumours that the car went out of control.

Elon Musk's electric vehicle maker told the news agency that videos showed the car's brake lights were not on, and that data showed there was no action to step on the brakes while the car was speeding

"Police are currently seeking a third party appraisal agency to identify the truth behind this accident and we will actively provide any necessary assistance," Tesla said.

Meanwhile, Tesla had told US auto safety regulators it has reports of two new crash fatalities in Model 3 cars tied to advanced driver assistance systems in the month ending October 15, data released Tuesday by the US government showed.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in June began releasing data provided by automakers on reports of crashes tied to driver assistance systems like Tesla's Autopilot.

Of the 18 fatal crashes reported since July 2021 that had to do with driver assistance systems, nearly all involved Tesla vehicles.

