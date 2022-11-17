This house comes with a free Tesla, is on sale for...

A photo of the home's listing. (Image credit: www.barfoot.co.nz)

Can free cars as bonus encourage house sales in the middle a market downturn? A property owner in New Zealand is hoping to find that out.

They have a listed seven-bedroom house in Auckland for sale along with a free Tesla.

So far, throwing in the Tesla with the home has proved promising. Kapil Rana, sales agent for the Barfoot & Thompson real estate company, said there had been a rise in interest in the property, stuff.co.nz reported.

The company got over 100 queries after the Tesla advertisement.

According to the website, buyers will get a Model Y Tesla in the colour of their choice. The model costs $78,243 in New Zealand.

And don't worry about parking space for your existing cars and the new Tesla. The home comes with off-street parking for up to vehicles, its listing said.

The spacious centrally air-conditioned home is priced at a whopping $1.8 million.

"You will be impressed right from the moment you step into this substantial home," the listing added. "It is great for extended family or special guests to live alongside you."

Owners can rent out a portion of the home and pay mortgage with income.

In New Zealand, the housing market has been in the decline for a year, The Guardian reported.

Citing real-estate data, it said the volume of houses sold in October this year was 34.7 percent lower than that during the same month in 2021.