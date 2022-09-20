English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Video: Man thrashed by group of women outside Raipur airport

    In the short clip, the women were seen punching and slapping the man repeatedly. His shirt was torn off when he tried to flee from the shocking assault.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 20, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST
    Screengrabs from video tweeted by @chandrak0809

    Screengrabs from video tweeted by @chandrak0809


    A group of women employed by a travel agency were filmed mercilessly thrashing a man outside Raipur airport in Chhattisgarh over the weekend. Footage of the incident was recorded and posted on Twitter by an onlooker, where it has been widely shared.

    In the short clip, the women were seen punching and slapping the man repeatedly. His shirt was torn off when he tried to flee. Times of India reported that the man was thrashed with a belt and even had pepper spray thrown on his face in the shocking assault.

    “What is happening in the airport, where is the security of airport?” Twitter user Chandrashekhar Dewangan asked while sharing the video on Twitter.

    According to NDTV, the man, named Dinesh, used to work as an auto taxi driver at a travel company called Rahul Travels.

    Dinesh claimed that Rahul Travels had not paid his salary for the month of May and June. When he reached the company’s office to demand his dues, employees started misbehaving with him, Dinesh claimed.

    The issue escalated when Dinesh asked for the manager’s phone number. Following this, the group of women employees started thrashing him, he said.

    Both parties have since registered police complaints against each other at Mana Police Station in Raipur.

    The video of the assault has drawn condemnation on social media, with many calling on the accused to be punished.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chhattisgarh #Raipur #Raipur airport #video
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 02:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.