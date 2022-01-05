Video: Burger King employee in New York attacked by two men upset about delay in order

The incident took place on December 4 at an outlet situated on Linden Boulevard in Brooklyn. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @NYPDnews)

An employee at a Burger King outlet in New York City was recently attacked by two knife-wielding men.

The attackers were upset about the delay in their order, CBS New York reported.



WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know these guys? On 12/4/21 at approx 6:14 PM, inside of 1661 Linden Blvd in Brooklyn, the suspects engaged in a dispute with a 22-year-old male, then punched him multiple times while displaying a knife. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Y843eiAWkU

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 4, 2022

The incident took place on December 4 at an outlet situated on Linden Boulevard in Brooklyn. CCTV footage of the incident showed a man jumping over the counter at the restaurant and grabbing the employee.

The man and his associate, who was on the other side on the counter, were both seen punching the employee. Other staff members at the Burger King outlet intervened to save their colleague.

Both the suspects, wearing hooded jackets and face masks, then walked out of the restaurant.

According to the New York City Police Department, the victim of the attack is a 22-year-old man. He was treated on site by the Emergency Medical Services, NBC New York reported.

The police have offered a reward of up to $3,500 for any information on the two attackers.