MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Car India on January 6, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Video: Burger King employee in New York attacked by two men upset about delay in order

The police have offered a reward of up to $3,500 for any information on the attackers.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST
The incident took place on December 4 at an outlet situated on Linden Boulevard in Brooklyn. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @NYPDnews)

The incident took place on December 4 at an outlet situated on Linden Boulevard in Brooklyn. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @NYPDnews)


An employee at a Burger King outlet in New York City was recently attacked by two knife-wielding men.

The attackers were upset about the delay in their order, CBS New York reported.

The incident took place on December 4 at an outlet situated on Linden Boulevard in Brooklyn. CCTV footage of the incident showed a man jumping over the counter at the restaurant and grabbing the employee.

The man and his associate, who was on the other side on the counter, were both seen punching the employee. Other staff members at the Burger King outlet intervened to save their colleague.

Close

Related stories

Both the suspects, wearing hooded jackets and face masks, then walked out of the restaurant.

According to the New York City Police Department, the victim of the attack is a 22-year-old man. He was treated on site by the Emergency Medical Services, NBC New York reported.

The police have offered a reward of up to $3,500 for any information on the two attackers.

“On 12/4/21 at approximately 6:14 PM, inside of 1661 Linden Boulevard in Brooklyn, the suspects engaged in a dispute with a 22-year-old male, then punched him multiple times while displaying a knife,” they added. “Any info? DM  @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS."
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Burger King #Crime #New York
first published: Jan 5, 2022 12:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.