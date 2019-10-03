App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 06:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US TV anchor to Imran Khan: You sound like a welder from the Bronx

The US Tv show anchor even told Khan: “You do not sound right now like a Prime Minister..."

Jagyaseni Biswas

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was humiliated in public once again after he tried comparing China’s infrastructural development with that of the United States’. He was on US talk show ‘Morning Joe’ when one of the anchors hosting it dubbed him ‘a welder from the Bronx’.

Commenting on America’s approach towards Afghanistan, Khan had told the US TV channel: “While the US was pouring money into Afghanistan in this futile war, the Chinese were developing a first-world infrastructure. You just need to go to China to see.”

After having a hearty laugh over this, the anchor told Khan: “You do not sound right now like a Prime Minister, you sound like the welder from the Bronx to complain about the infrastructure in the US.”

Close
Former India opener Virender Sehwag shared the video clip from his Twitter handle on October 3 and said that Imran Khan always finds new ways to humiliate himself.

He had earlier labelled Imran Khan ‘pathetic’ because of the “hate speech” he had delivered at the UNGCA’s 74th General Assembly meeting in New York on September 27.  Not just him, several other members of India’s Cricket fraternity joined the chorus and slammed the Pak PM for “harbouring terrorism” and not promoting peace.

related news

Notably, the Pakistani PM has had himself engaged in a smear campaign ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre decided to scrap Article 370. His attempts to woo the international community in his favour has failed miserably so far.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 06:49 pm

tags #Afghan war #Article 370 #Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan #Virender Sehwag

