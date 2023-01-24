SpiceJet announces sale on flight tickets ahead of Republic Day

The booking period within which these discounts can be availed starts from January 24 and ends on January 29

SpiceJet announced sale on flight tickets on January 24 , ahead of Republic Day, a release by the airline stated. The airline is offering discounted rates to its passengers, with one-way fares starting at Rs 1,126 and offer discount up to 26 percent on the base fare of domestic one-way flights.

The booking period within which these discounts can be availed starts from January 24 and ends on January 29. The travel period within which the sale is applicable is between January 24 and September 30, the release said.

The airline is also offering additional offers on bookings made on SpiceJet’s website and mobile app. The release mentioned that limited seats were available and the offer would be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

The sale covers routes such as Delhi-Jaipur, Jammu-Srinagar among others.

Additionally, passengers can ‘Spin the Wheel’ on SpiceJet’s website and win discount vouchers of flights tickets, upgrades, meals. Passengers will also get discounts on preferred brands across categories, the release mentioned.