English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel

    40 flights delayed due to bad weather conditions at Delhi airport

    More than forty flights are affected by the persistence of bad weather conditions over the Delhi airspace.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 14, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    More than 40 flights were delayed on January 14 due to poor visibility and bad weather conditions at Delhi airport. Three international departure flights and six arrival flights have gotten delayed.

    As many as 25 domestic departure flights and eight arrival flights have also been delayed. Most of these flights were bound for Srinagar, Leh, Kullu, Jammu, Guhawati, Dharamshala from Delhi.

    The Indian Metrological Department has also a yellow alert and predicted that dense fog will persist in certain areas.

    (This is a developing story, please check this space for further alerts)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Delhi #Delhi Airport #fog #India #Travel #Weather
    first published: Jan 14, 2023 08:53 am