Woman stranded on desolate Norway road rescued, thanks to Tinder

A feature of online dating platform Tinder, which allows users to find matches from the same area, just saved the life of a woman who got stranded in the wilderness.
The incident took place a week ago when a woman named Lonia Haeger decided to set out for an adventure trip in Europe. After travelling for days, when she finally reached the North Cape -- the northernmost point of Europe -- she got stranded in a risky, icy road in Norway with no escape in sight.Narrating her predicament in an Instagram post, the woman wrote: “The worst, we stopped in front of a mountain going down; next to the street is just ocean and big rocks and we stopped exactly behind a curve.”
After driving three days through Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway we made it to our first destination! The North Cape The most northern point of Europe What a wonderful rough landscape Grateful to had the option to visit this place, but actually I was even more exited to drive further to the Lofoten. Just after 30 minutes driving down of the North Cape, it started raining...the street iced up that we even couldn’t stay on one point! The worst, we stopped in front of a mountain going down, next to the street just ocean and big rocks and we stoped exactly behind a curve. The moment you realize your are helpless against Mother Nature. After fixing our camper with snow @flash_bros_ had a mad idea. Check out the end in the next post... #gopromax @gopro #nordkapp #norway #snow
The picture to our Tinder rescue (Scroll down to my last post to get to know the story before) While sitting in our camper with the fear that every second the car could slide down the mountain or a car could crash into our camper due to the slippery road, Phil had the weird but actually genius idea to create a tinder account with me and this fluffy cutie. Literally 5 minutes later I had a match with @stianlauluten. Another 5 minutes later he came up with his Bulldozer and shaped lines in the ice. We followed him to the next parking slot and the day after our hero organized tires with spikes! (There wasn’t a mechanic closer than 200km) Now we can continue our road trip to the Lofoten Tusen takk for your help @stianlauluten. @flash_bros_ @kerkamm_campers @hymer @life.of.kurt #snow #norway #roadtrip #tinder @tinder #dog #husky
At that point, her friend Phil, who was accompanying her and her pet dog in the trip, came up with the idea of joining Tinder to find a match in one of the locals of the area. With no alternative plan in hand and in desperate need for help, Haegar took the plunge and joined the dating platform.
Within five minutes of creating her Tinder profile, the woman matched with a local named Stian Lauluten. Luckily for them, Lauluten turned out to be a good Samaritan and agreed to help them after he was apprised of their ordeal.He arrived at the spot mentioned by Haegar with a bulldozer to clear the ice and rescue them. When she took to Instagram later to thank Lauluten, he humbly said he was glad he could rescue them and asked them to be wary of Norwegian ice in the future.