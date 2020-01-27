Woman stranded on desolate Norway road rescued, thanks to Tinder

A feature of online dating platform Tinder, which allows users to find matches from the same area, just saved the life of a woman who got stranded in the wilderness.

The incident took place a week ago when a woman named Lonia Haeger decided to set out for an adventure trip in Europe. After travelling for days, when she finally reached the North Cape -- the northernmost point of Europe -- she got stranded in a risky, icy road in Norway with no escape in sight.

Narrating her predicament in an Instagram post, the woman wrote: “The worst, we stopped in front of a mountain going down; next to the street is just ocean and big rocks and we stopped exactly behind a curve.”

At that point, her friend Phil, who was accompanying her and her pet dog in the trip, came up with the idea of joining Tinder to find a match in one of the locals of the area. With no alternative plan in hand and in desperate need for help, Haegar took the plunge and joined the dating platform.

Within five minutes of creating her Tinder profile, the woman matched with a local named Stian Lauluten. Luckily for them, Lauluten turned out to be a good Samaritan and agreed to help them after he was apprised of their ordeal.