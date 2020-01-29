Why are airlines only banning Kunal Kamra and not Sadhvi Pragya? Twitterati asks

Budget carrier GoAir became the latest to join the bandwagon of airlines that have banned political satirist Kunal Kamra from availing their services. Netizens are wondering why they didn’t adopt a similar approach for Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sadhvi Pragya Thakur.

In less than 24 hours after Kunal Kamra tweeted about the episode that unfolded inside an IndiGo flight, where he was travelling with Arnab Goswami, Editor of Republic TV, he was admonished publicly on Twitter by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.



Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers.

We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned. https://t.co/UHKKZfdTVS Close January 28, 2020

Soon, one airline after the other, starting with IndiGo, suspended the comedian for heckling the journalist while he was travelling.

Twitter, however, is raising questions over the partial approach, whereby no action was taken by any regulatory authority or airlines when the BJP MP engaged in a squabble with flight attendants and delayed a flight.

Last year, Pragya Thakur had irked fellow travellers who were onboard a SpiceJet flight, by refusing to vacate an emergency row seat, which is not allotted to passengers on wheelchairs. While no action was eventually taken against her, SpiceJet was among the Indian carriers that banned the comedian from travelling.



@flyspicejet Request you to also ban Pragya Thakur from flying with you. She has been a ruckus & inconvenience to passengers by throwing tantrums on flights causing 45 mins+ of delay. @DGCAIndia Please take an action.

— Shruti Chaturvedi (@adhicutting) January 29, 2020



but did you suspend sadhvi pragya who actually caused a ruckus on YOUR OWN plane? https://t.co/u4xR7sew0Q

— Comered Comadare Comerd Kanal (@RootKanal) January 29, 2020



When is @HardeepSPuri banning terror accused Pragya who created a huge nuisance on a flight and inconvenienced all passengers? Or the man who heckled @kanhaiyakumar? RT if you want the minister to issue advisories banning both.

— Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) January 28, 2020



you suspended Kunal Kamra for talking to a passenger on ANOTHER flight but only issued an apology when Pragya Thakur inconvenienced the passengers and delayed your own flight, what a hill to die on https://t.co/Rsr4BpIvuk

— x (@krownnist) January 29, 2020



Mr Puri, I am extremely impressed with your swift action. Just wondering why no action was taken against terror accused, MP from your party Pragaya Thakur Singh? She disrupted a flight https://t.co/7cywS1d8eI

— Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) January 28, 2020



Did @flyspicejet take a similar action on Pragya Thakur when the flight was "delayed" for 45 mins due to her misconduct?

I guess that's more of an unacceptable behaviour. https://t.co/hcIATsd320 — Saniya. (@ShitSaniyaSays) January 28, 2020



You missed tagging terror-accused Pragya Thakur.

Surely you’d take action against her for delaying your flight, causing inconvenience to all other passengers on board and not paying heed to your crew’s instructions. https://t.co/4Y2LSbSTnJ

— Trisha Shetty (@TrishaBShetty) January 29, 2020



Wonderful, @flyspicejet. Please tell us why you took no action then against Pragya Thakur for disrupting and delaying a flight for 45 minutes. Go ahead and suspend her now if you take the safety of your passengers so seriously.https://t.co/WN498wooby — Nilanjana Roy (@nilanjanaroy) January 29, 2020

