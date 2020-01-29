App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Why are airlines only banning Kunal Kamra and not Sadhvi Pragya? Twitterati asks

Netizens are wondering why they didn’t adopt a similar approach for Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sadhvi Pragya Thakur

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Budget carrier GoAir became the latest to join the bandwagon of airlines that have banned political satirist Kunal Kamra from availing their services. Netizens are wondering why they didn’t adopt a similar approach for Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sadhvi Pragya Thakur.

In less than 24 hours after Kunal Kamra tweeted about the episode that unfolded inside an IndiGo flight, where he was travelling with Arnab Goswami, Editor of Republic TV, he was admonished publicly on Twitter by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Soon, one airline after the other, starting with IndiGo, suspended the comedian for heckling the journalist while he was travelling.

Twitter, however, is raising questions over the partial approach, whereby no action was taken by any regulatory authority or airlines when the BJP MP engaged in a squabble with flight attendants and delayed a flight.

Last year, Pragya Thakur had irked fellow travellers who were onboard a SpiceJet flight, by refusing to vacate an emergency row seat, which is not allotted to passengers on wheelchairs. While no action was eventually taken against her, SpiceJet was among the Indian carriers that banned the comedian from travelling.

Let's take a look at how the internet reacted to this:









First Published on Jan 29, 2020 03:26 pm

tags #Arnab Goswami #Kunal Kamra #Sadhvi pragya thakur #SpiceJet #travel ban

