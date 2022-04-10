Trip planner | Tel Aviv: Where to go, stay, eat and party

Tel Aviv has a vibrant nightlife; you can go to beachside watering holes or swanky nightclubs which serve some really unusual cocktails or you can join a themed party at a rooftop bar. (Image: Yaroslav Lutsky via Unsplash)

While it isn’t on most travellers' bucket list, Tel Aviv, the capital of Israel has a lot to offer in terms of scenic beauty, new-age architectural marvels and culinary choices. With a coastline of 14 km, the beaches of Tel Aviv are unlike any other, with almost everyone in the city congregating there each evening.

Below is your guide to making the most of the city while you are there, right from must-visit places to bars worth checking out:

Sun-kissed beaches

From Metzim Beach, Gordon Beach to Alma Beach, each of the beaches in Tel Aviv is unique and has wonderful budget restaurants lined around them. The sunsets at these beaches are worth seeing and while you’re there, you can enjoy the whole range of water sports that Tel Avivians enjoy.

With 14 km of coastline, Tel Aviv has some great beaches. (Image: Adam Jang via Unsplash)

Electrifying nightlife

Tel Avivians know how to party! Almost everyone heads to the nightclubs and bars around dinner time and there’s plenty to choose from - you can go to beachside watering holes or swanky nightclubs which have some really unusual cocktails or you can join a themed party at a rooftop bar.

Cultural heritage

Tel Aviv is a historical city, and the cultural hotspots are not to be missed. Check out the Tel Aviv Museum Of Art, walk around the alleys of Florentin and the Beit Hatfutsot to get a taste of the myriad historical influences that Israeli artists have to offer. There are plenty of live music venues which offer folk, opera and classical music performances too.

Tel Aviv Museum Of Art (Image: Kai Pilger via Unsplash)

Amazing architecture

For those who really appreciate architecture, this city is truly inspirational. The central town, also known as the ‘White City’ houses Bauhaus buildings from the 1930s and is a UNESCO World Heritage site. While a lot of these buildings are now in shambles, there are a lot of them which have been preserved through the years.

(Image: Yaopey Yong via Unsplash)

Cycle through parks

The Israelis have their own version of Central Park with Park HaYarkon and Independence Park. While Park HaYarkon is the city’s largest green space and sees plenty of joggers, cyclists, and sportspeople through the day, Independence Park is a seafront park and sees a lot of the residents coming there for picnics. The highlight, though, is that Tel Aviv has cycling tracks throughout the city and one can just rent a cycle and explore the city at their own pace.

(Image Yoav Aziz via Unsplash)

Shop at the flea markets

Between the Jaffa Flea Market and Carmel Market, you can have a ball while shopping in Tel Aviv. Carmel Market is in the heart of the city and you can find almost everything from souvenirs to locally sourced food ingredients and even beachwear at discounted prices. The Jaffa Flea Market is perfect if you want to look for vintage and antique items.

(Image: Cristina Gottardi via Unsplash)

Where to stay

Those looking for a luxurious experience can pick any of the hotels on Rothschild Boulevard.

There are also plenty of hostels such as the Abraham Hostel, Little Tel Aviv Hostel or the Old Jaffa Hostel.

There are also a lot of boutique hotels that offer a unique experience such as the Rothschild Hotel, Norman Hotel, Brown TLV and Rothschild 71.

Where to eat

Israel is the birthplace of the famous hummus and pita bread. And you will find it in generous quantities in every big and small restaurant and joint. That apart, a few places you must check out are:

Jasmino is known for its pita;

Santa Katarina, which is situated in the courtyard of the Great Synagogue where you must enjoy a five-course spread;

Pastel, which is beneath the Tel Aviv Museum of Modern Art, and which is touted to be one of the most beautiful restaurants in the world;

Claro, in Sarona, is where you can enjoy farm-to-table cuisines;

Coffee Bar is known for its pastas and pizzas; here you can enjoy a quiet brunch.

What you should keep in mind

Be prepared for intensive checking at the airports: Arrive at your airport well in advance as boarding a flight both to and from Tel Aviv implies a lot of thorough checking at security checkpoints. You will be asked a lot of questions even before you check in your luggage and your bags will be checked at multiple points.

Download Gett but remember cabs are expensive: The local taxi app ‘Gett’ will make it convenient to travel internally, but keep in mind, the total may exceed what you paid for your plane tickets. If you don’t mind some exercise, opt for cycling around the city. Otherwise, be ready to shell out a lot of shekels to the cabbies.

Keep your paper visa safely: As you might get banned from travelling to other countries if your passport has an Israel stamp, you will be given a paper visa which is proof that you entered the country. Keep this safely until you are back home as you might be asked to present this while checking in to the hotel or at other points.

Be mindful of Shabbat hours: The weekends in Israel are Fridays and Saturdays. A lot of businesses are shut on these days, and hence you should plan your internal travel accordingly. Religious areas will be shut on those days too.

: Unlike what a lot of people may think, Israel is actually an expensive country. Your food, stay, and internal travel will cost a lot, so make sure you spend wisely.





