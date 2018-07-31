App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 06:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sydney - A land of iconic landscapes

Spectacularly draped around its glorious harbor, Sydney is a supermodel of a city that only gets better as you scratch the surface.

Anusua Banerjee @moneycontrolcom

Magnificently cosmopolitan and embarrassingly handsome, Australia’s largest city and the capital of New South Wales, Sydney can win over any visitor on looks and climate. It’s a place where large chunks of harbour are vintage and parks cut through suburbs and skyscrapers.

It’s best known for the striking Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge and the scenic ferry rides. The city’s nightlife is the best on the continent with intimate craft cocktail bars and all night musicians on the beach.

Cutting-edge restaurants and bars showcase the Aussie’s delectable reveries with breakfast playing a starring role. Independent shops will inspire you to discover the local fashion, museums and food that will tickle your cultural taste buds.

Over time, the sandstone on the Bondi Beach has weathered into dazzling rock formations clustered with magnificent forests and waterfalls. Fireworks displays add to the dazzle.

Jump on a ferry and venture too far to reveal an abundance of pearls. In summer, the beaches are covered with bronze bodies kissing the sun and encouraging outdoor socialising.

Sydney, a land with its good looks and effortless quirks is always destined to be a dream destination.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 06:18 pm

tags #Australia #Globetrotting #Luxury Travel #Moneycontrol Travel Cafe #Sydney and Beyond #Sydney Travel Guide #Travel #Wanderlust

