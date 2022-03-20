Spring is here: Srinagar's Badamwari is bustling with tourists again

Almond flowers have bloomed earlier than usual this year at Srinagar's historical Badamwari. (Photo courtesy Irfan Amin Malik)

With the advent of Sonth (Spring) in Kashmir, hundreds of tourists are thronging Srinagar's Badamwari - the almond garden at the foot of Hari Parbat fort, also known as Koh-e-Maran.

With the famed Dal lake on one other, the picturesque and historical Badamwari garden in Srinagar city attracts tourist for a number of reasons.

The garden is situated near two great landmarks – the shrine of Sheikh Hamza Makhdoomi and the temple of Hindu goddess Sharika Devi.

In March and April, the almond garden offers breathtaking views of beautiful almond blossoms and cascades of other flowers of Kashmir.

For centuries, the Badamwari has been the first to reverberate with life with the onset of the spring season in J&K.

After braving the vagaries of harsh winter, local tourists assemble inside the almond garden and announce the arrival of the spring season with music and mirth.

The almond branches laden with purple and white flowers spread their faint fragrance. Apart from almonds, different varieties of flowers are present in the garden which present a scintillating view.

The almond flowers bloom at the end of March, but this year due to the rise in temperature, the blossom is seen quite early.

Every year thousands of almond trees on 300 kanals at Badamwari attract a large number of visitors from within and outside the country.

Besides attracting tourists and locals in good numbers, the blooming almond trees at the orchard provide the perfect backdrop for selfies.

The garden, earlier named after Afghan ruler Waris Shah, was revived and formally thrown open to the public in 2008.

After a hiatus of more than two years due to Covid-19, the almond park has opened to tourists and film-makers.

The J&K government, led by the tourism department, is planning to extend the season by organising multiple programs to attract more tourists to the Valley.