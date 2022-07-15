Oberoi Hotels & Resorts voted best hotel brand in Travel + Leisure 2022 awards

32 hotels are operated under the Oberoi and Trident brands (Image: Oberoi Group/Press release)

Oberoi Hotels & Resorts has been voted as the 'best hotel brand' in US-based magazine Travel + Leisure's 'World's Best Awards 2022', the Oberoi group said in a press release.

The recognition was awarded to Oberoi Hotels & Resorts on the basis of a readers' poll conducted by the magazine among its 9.5 million readers, the company said.

The Oberoi property in New Delhi was voted as the 'World’s Best City Hotel in Asia', while The Oberoi, Marrakech bagged 'The Best Resort in North Africa and the Middle East’, the release stated.

The magazine's award for 'The Best Resort in India’ was bagged by The Oberoi Udaivilas, located in Rajasthan's Udaipur, it added.

The awards are an affirmation of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts' unwavering commitment towards offering guests exceptional facilities and unparalleled levels of service, said Vikram Oberoi, CEO and MD, The Oberoi Group.

"Our founder Rai Bahadur M.S. Oberoi and Mr. P.R.S. Oberoi our former Chairman and mentor have always maintained that people are our most important asset – time and again our colleagues live up to this enduring belief," he added.

Arjun Oberoi, executive chairman of The Oberoi Group, said the company was delighted to receive this prestigious award and honoured to have contributed in their own small way to the “Make in India” initiative.

Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, notably, operates 32 hotels under the Oberoi and Trident brands. The recognition received from Travel + Leisure holds significance as the magazine is one of the world's most influential travel brands, offering its readers an award-winning coverage of hotels, food, design, style, culture and trends.