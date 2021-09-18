Kerala banks on caravans with PPP model to regain old glory in tourism

Representational image. In year 1, the Kerala government hopes to add 100 holiday caravans.

The Kerala government is launching a new initiative: tourist caravans to drive away the tourism woes in the state after the second wave of the pandemic devastated this major pillar of the state’s economy.

With tourism revenues contributing 10 percent of its GDP (gross domestic product), Kerala suffered heavily because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The government is hoping that caravan tourism will spur Kerala tourism to greater heights after the COVID-19 setback, just like houseboats lifted the sector in the past.

The government intends to implement it with a public-private partnership (PPP) model. "Caravan vehicles will be operated by the private sector and the government will facilitate branding and promotion. We plan to roll out the project from January 2022. Already, there is an overwhelming response to the project," said Biju B.S., deputy director, marketing, Kerala Tourism.

In the first year, the government has targeted to introduce about 100 caravans travelling to various tourist spots in the state. "It will be helpful in taking tourists to not-so-popular tourist spots where good accommodation facilities are lacking," Biju said.

While launching the project earlier this week, Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas had said that the government would soon announce an investment subsidy to the caravan operators.

Tourism caravans will be specially-built vehicles, preferably Bharat Stage -6 ones to ensure eco-friendliness, for travel, leisure and stay of tourists. It will come in two models - fit for two and four guests, respectively. The policy expects to allay the fears of many visitors about crowds in tourist spots and the need to maintain hygiene and social distance.

Another component of the project will be facilities for parking the vehicles safely to explore the tourist destination. To be developed in both the private and public sector, the minimum land requirement for caravan parks will be 50 cents with at least five parking bays and adequate security and safety arrangements.

The parks in hilly and ecologically fragile areas will have to incorporate creative architecture in conformity with local heritage.

Tourist operators have welcomed the new idea, which they feel will help in taking a new approach to tourism. "It is a new product that will give an impetus to tourism. People can explore lesser-known destinations like, for instance, a person going to Thekkady can stop at Peermade to enjoy the place," said E.M. Najeeb, senior vice-president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators.

At the same time, he also shared his concerns. "These are big luxury vehicles; so good roads and other infrastructure are imperative. The idea needs to be promoted as the person investing in the vehicle will be looking at the right return for the investment," he added.

K.S. Shine, CEO of Kerala Travel Mart Society, an organisation formed by service providers to promote Kerala tourism, said the pricing has to be competitive in connection with other accommodation facilities. "The requirement of 50 cents for caravan parks may not be possible in ecologically fragile regions. Another aspect to consider is the reduction in carbon emission," he said.

Between March and December 2020, Kerala tourism suffered a loss of Rs 33,000 crore as domestic arrivals fell 73 percent to 49,88,972 visitors and the number of foreign visitors fell 71 percent to 3,40,755 from the previous year.

For the first six months of 2021, as per Tourism Department data, there is a 26 percent drop in domestic tourists compared to the same period in the previous year at 27,60,664. The international tourist flow for January-June 2021 is understandably worse - down 95 percent to 15,943. But the government reckons that with India gradually opening up international traffic, things will be better in the second half of the year.