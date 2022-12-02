English
    Doha-bound carrier suffers technical snag

    The 139 passengers were disembarked and provided with accommodation in city hotels.

    PTI
    December 02, 2022 / 03:49 PM IST
    Representative Image

    A Doha-bound private flight with 139 passengers onboard suffered a technical snag while preparing for takeoff early on Friday, following which it returned, an airport official said.

    The Qatar Airways flight was on the runway preparing for takeoff when the snag was noticed and the pilots sought permission to return, the official said.

    The 139 passengers were disembarked and provided with accommodation in city hotels. They were likely to proceed to their destination after the technical issue is addressed.

    There were five crew members.

    There was no immediate response from the airline.
    first published: Dec 2, 2022 03:49 pm