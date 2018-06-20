App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air India set to have 'Maharaja' class seats on international flights

Air India will soon introduce 'Maharaja' business class seats, various cuisines and new uniforms for the crew.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Passengers on most of Air India's international flights are all set for a new experience as the airline will soon introduce 'Maharaja' business class seats, variety cuisines and new uniforms for crew, officials said. The revamped products and services is likely to be unveiled on June 22, which would also come on an eventful week when the government decided to put the breaks, for now, on the disinvestment plans for the loss-making carrier.

"The airline would launch a revamped Maharaja business class," Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha told reporters here.

The existing first class and business class seats on its Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft fleet would be revamped for the Maharaja business class seats. These planes operate short and long haul international routes.

Airline officials said the latest makeover exercise would involve overhauling of a section of the first class and business class with an upgraded ambience, upholstery and other new features. The night kits would also come with a new look, they added.

related news

Besides, variety cuisines and new uniforms for crew would be introduced, they said.

"The objective of the revamping exercise is to bring about the much needed change in the airline, make it more customer-focussed with enviable service," one of the officials said.

Another official said the move is part of larger efforts to attract more passengers on its international flights and in turn generate more revenues as well as gain more market share.

Currently, Air India has 17 per cent market share on international routes. It has over 2,500 international prime-time slots per week spread across 43 overseas destinations.

According to the officials, the cabin crew of Boeing aircraft flying on the overseas routes would be sporting new uniform with a subtle western touch.

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu and his deputy Jayant Sinha are expected to unveil the new products.

The Civil Aviation Ministry today said the government is committed to strategic disinvestment of Air India and a plan is being prepared to run the airline efficiently, weeks after the flagship carrier's strategic stake sale failed to take off.

"Air India has a very important role to play in the aviation sector of India. Therefore, to keep it healthy, efficient and forward looking airline is an important priority for the government," Prabhu said today.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 08:10 pm

