'Trading is like dating': Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath talks about his best and worst investments

Nikhil Kamath has been in the news after his investment of Rs 150 crore in Nazara Technologies.

Nikhil Kamath, Zerodha co-founder, talked about his best and worst investments in the last 20 years. While talking to Sonia Shenoy, Executive Editor, CNBC TV 18, Kamath said trading is like dating. A snippet of their conversation was shared on Instagram by Shenoy and it has gone viral online.

Kamath has been in the news after his investment of Rs 150 crore in Nazara Technologies, an online gaming company. “What has been your best and worst investment in the last 20 years?” Shenoy asked.

“The very first investment I made was in a company called Maarsoft. I was a kid working in a call centre at 17. I used to get paid around Rs 7,000-8,000 and I took all that money to buy Maarsoft shares. The Rs 4 stock went up to Rs 15 in a month or two and that got me into trading,” he recalled.

Later, Shenoy asked him about his worst investment. To which he replied, “It is infectious. Like dating. Trading is like dating. It almost feels like markets have emotions. And they have a way to draw you in.”

“They’re always nicer at the beginning,” he added.

Watch the video here:



Talking about his stake at Nazara Technologies with CNBC TV 18, Kamath said that he will look to increase it in the future. “Very likely, I am looking at this as a really long-term thing and would love to engage with them more in the future, maybe increase and play the eSports gaming theme through them.”

“My larger bet is that 10 years from now gaming will be a bigger part of the ecosystem than it is today,” he said.