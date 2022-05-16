Thomaska Cup: Amul celebrates India's historic Thomas Cup win with topical ad

"Goodies bhi, Baddy bhi!" Amul captioned the cartoon.



#Amul Topical: India stuns Indonesia 3-0 in World Men Team Championship in Badminton! pic.twitter.com/kv1Kpd7opf

— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) May 16, 2022

As Team India beat 14-time champions Indonesia by 3-0 in the iconic badminton championship Thomas Cup, Amul on Monday released a cartoon on the historic win.

Interestingly, one of the reactions to the tweet was by a user CS Thomas. "I see what you did to my name!" he tweeted referring to "Thomaska Cup".

India won three straight matches, two men’s singles and a men’s doubles match to seal the championship. With this win, India has become the sixth country to win the title.

Following the victory at the Thomas Cup 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons."

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also took to Twitter to congratulate Team India on their first ever win and announced "a cash award of Rs 1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat".

Meanwhile, Amul had recently released another topical cartoon, but the inspiration was the much publicised legal battle between former actor couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The actors have accused each other of physical and mental abuse. Heard was sued by Depp after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she did not name Depp but referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Drawing from it, the dairy brand shared a topical advertisement depicting Heard and Depp inside a courtroom with On “Too much seen and Heard” captioned at the top followed by “ Amul , Depp your knife in" at the bottom.





