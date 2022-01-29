MARKET NEWS

    This tenant is looking for someone to share rent of Swiss apartment but wants them to sleep out on the balcony

    A woman named Sandra has put out a small tent on the balcony of her home in Zurich up for rent for 400 pounds per month.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 29, 2022 / 06:14 PM IST
    A small tent on the balcony of a home in Zurich in Switzerland is up for rent for 400 pounds a month (Representational image)

    A small tent on the balcony of a home in Zurich in Switzerland is up for rent for 400 pounds a month (Representational image)


    A 27-year-old woman in Switzerland wants someone to share the cost of her expensive apartment without actually letting them stay in it. She has put out an online rent advertisement for a small tent on her balcony in Zurich, according to The Mirror.

    One would be out on a balcony without a roof in freezing Swiss winters, but according to Sandra, the advertiser, at least they would have the starry sky to look at.

    Set on an insulating mat, the tent includes a small pink cot and one pillow. Wondering what the rent is? Four hundred pounds per month.

    Sandra, the woman renting out the tent, said she wanted to reduce her rent while also giving someone else a chance to live in Zurich at a low cost, The Sun reported.

    "In this city, the situation for those looking for a flat is very difficult,” she said, according to The Sun. “Finding an affordable room to rent is almost impossible."

    The woman acknowledged that it will be difficult to find a tenant during winters, adding that she was willing to wait till the spring.

    Living out on an uncovered balcony in a cold country like Switzerland might seem foolhardy to most people, but according to Sandra, some students have shown interested in renting the tent.

    "It's mostly students who think the idea is cool,” she said, according to The Sun. “Many have written that it is something different.”

    Law in Switzerland does not forbid people from subletting their rented spaces but they must have permission from landlords, according to Swiss website The Local.

    The Zurich Tenant’s Association told the website Sandra’s advertisement showed how much rent had risen in the city.

    “The fact that in Zurich a tent on a balcony is rented for 500 francs is the shocking result of the rental price drive-up in this city” a member of the association said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #rental housing #Switzerland #Zurich
    first published: Jan 29, 2022 06:07 pm
